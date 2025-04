A body of a man was found in mysterious conditions at bus stand in Poonch district on Friday.

Officials said that a body was found lying near bus stand Poonch by some passersby. He has been identified as Mohd Arif son of Mohd Sadiq of Mohallah Kamsar Poonch.

Soon a team of police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)