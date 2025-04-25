Breaking

Centre issues notification on holding Indus Water Treaty in abeyance: Sources

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read
Ramban, Apr 24 (ANI): A view of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project built on the Chenab River as India suspends the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, in Ramban on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The government has issued an official notification on holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, sources said on Friday.

Yesterday, Jal Shakti Ministry Secretary Debashree Mukherjee wrote to her Pakistan counterpart Syed Ali Murtaza, conveying that the Indian government has decided that “the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect”.

“These communications cited fundamental changes in the circumstances that have taken place since the Treaty was executed that require a re-assessment of obligations under the various Articles of the Treaty read with its Annexures,” the letter said.

On Thursday, a high-level meeting was conducted at the Ministry of Home Affairs amid ongoing developments concerning the terror attack near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory. The negotiations were initiated by former World Bank President Eugene Black. Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict, and has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over half a century.

The Treaty allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. At the same time, the Treaty allows each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other. The treaty gives India 20 per cent of the water from the Indus River System and the rest 80 per cent to Pakistan. (ANI)

You Might Also Like

Ukraine’s frontlines witness artillery fire despite ‘ceasefire’

Centre extends free ration scheme for another three months

Mercury rises as Kashmir braces for season’s major snowfall

Police arrests 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla

DC Kupwara chairs NCORD meeting

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bandipora Encounter: Two security personnel sustain injuries in exchange of fire
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Bandipora Encounter: Two security personnel sustain injuries in exchange of fire
Breaking
UN calls for restraint from India, Pakistan following Pahalgam attack
Breaking
“Pakistan’s backing of terrorism corroded spirit of goodwill”: Indian Embassy in US on suspension of Indus Water Treaty
Breaking
Rahul Gandhi, Congress, RSS
Pahalgam Terror attack: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Srinagar
Breaking