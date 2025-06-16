BreakingKashmir

65 challans issued as Transport Dept cracks down on traffic violators in Anantnag

Team of MVIs and MVTAs constituted to carry out inspections across multiple routes in the district: ARTO Anantnag

Younus Rashid
2 Min Read

The Motor Vehicles Department Anantnag has intensified its enforcement efforts to ensure road safety and compliance with transport regulations, issuing 65 challans on Monday against traffic violators.

According to Mubashir Jan, ARTO Anantnag, on the first day of the special drive, the department issued 65 challans across various locations in the district, including National Highway (NH-44), Kokernag, Daksum, and Vailoo.

He said the drive focused on several violations such as overloading of passengers, absence of speed governors, and carrying more than the permitted number of passengers in Sumo vehicles.

“No vehicles were seized on the first day, but strict action was taken against violators of route permits and other transport norms,” ARTO Anantnag said.

He added that the drive is part of a week-long initiative aimed at checking essential vehicle documents like driving licenses, insurance, pollution under control (PUC) certificates, and route permits.

“We have deployed teams to conduct inspections on highways, tehsil roads, and adjoining areas,” he said.

He further added that the drive will continue in the coming days, and vehicle owners are urged to keep their documents up to date and follow safety regulations to avoid penalties.

“Common citizens are requested to cooperate with the department in curbing traffic violations,” ARTO added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kokernag Incident: Police file FIR against those inciting Sectarian Tensions
Former Minister and Senior BJP Leader Sh Ajatshatru Singh calls on Lt Governor
Soldier dies in accidental fire along LoC in Poonch
Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter involved in civilian killings, other terror attacks: Police
Govt to bring a new start up policy in J&K: Secy Goyal
