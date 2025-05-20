Mission Yuva Ganderbal conducts ‘UDYAM Jagrati’ awareness drive

Ganderbal, May 19: The Mission Yuva District Counselling Centre Ganderbal, in collaboration with Block Gund, on Monday organised a career counselling and awareness programme under the UDYAM Jagrati initiative at the Multipurpose Building in Gund and Ganiwan, Ganderbal district. The event aimed to raise awareness about various government schemes, with a particular focus on empowering youth through self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Saima Bhat, Career Counselling Officer, along with other officials, highlighted key aspects of the government-backed UDYAM schemes. She explained that the programme is part of the wider Mission Yuva initiative, launched under the direction of the Mission Yuva Director, which began in the district on May 13. “This awareness must reach every household,” Saima Bhat stressed, noting that baseline surveys will help identify potential entrepreneurs who will then be guided on how to avail themselves of benefits under the scheme. She added that the programmes are being delivered with the support of “Yuva Doots”—volunteers primarily from the Rural Development Department (RDD). A total of 56 Yuva Doots has been deployed across Ganderbal district to ensure grassroots-level outreach and implementation. Highlighting the advantages, she noted, “These are collateral-free schemes—no guarantor is needed. The loans do not require any formal qualifications. Interested youth can simply download the Mission Yuva app from the Play Store, upload the required documents, and apply online.” Block Development Officer (BDO) Gund, Sheikh Arif, urged unemployed youth to take full advantage of the schemes. “This is a golden opportunity for unemployed youth to become self-reliant through entrepreneurship. Everyone eligible should come forward and make the most of it,” he said. The event saw enthusiastic participation from local youth, stakeholders, and officials, reflecting growing awareness and interest in entrepreneurship across the district.