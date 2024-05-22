Breaking

Arms and Ammunition recovered in Kupwara: Army

RK Online Desk
Indian Army on Wednesday said that it along with Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered arms and ammunition in Dardnar forest area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps- Indian Army wrote, “OP DANDUP TOP, Kupwara on specific inputs from military intelligence, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in general area Dardnar Forest, Kupwara today.

“During search, RPG rounds, Hand Grenades, Pistol along with ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered”, it reads.

