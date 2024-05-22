Arms and Ammunition recovered in Kupwara: Army

Indian Army on Wednesday said that it along with Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered arms and ammunition in Dardnar forest area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps- Indian Army wrote, “OP DANDUP TOP, Kupwara on specific inputs from military intelligence, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in general area Dardnar Forest, Kupwara today.

“During search, RPG rounds, Hand Grenades, Pistol along with ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered”, it reads.