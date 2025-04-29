Breaking

Call them terrorists, not militants: Dr. Abhijeet Jasrotia

Dr. Abhijeet denounces term ‘militants’, advocates term ‘terrorists’

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Denouncing the use of term ‘militant’ for the enemies of humanity, Dr. Abhijeet Jasrotia asks J&K administration, politicians, media and other quarters to use the term ‘terrorists’ for those, who terrorize, kill the innocent, and plot against the state.

Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia, spokesperson J&K BJP accompanied by Aseem Gupta, Vice President and Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Media Incharge was addressing a press conference at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Dr. Jasrotia stated that the recent Pahalgam massacre was a heinous act that should be unequivocally condemned. He urged politicians, the media, and the J&K administration to refrain from glamorizing such individuals by calling them “militants,” insisting that they be rightly termed “terrorists.”

Highlighting that the inappropriate terminology hurts the sentiments of victims’ families and dishonors the sacrifices of security forces, he called for a formal directive from Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha mandating the use of the term “terrorist” across all media and official communications.

Dr. Jasrotia also criticized the use of “militant” from the Chief Minister’s chair during Assembly proceedings and appealed to all political leaders to set an example by avoiding the term.

He praised the Modi government for taking up a similar issue with the BBC and demanded consistent action against misuse of terminology by newspapers and news channels operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
====

You Might Also Like

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi visit landslide-hit Chooralmala in Kerala’s Wayanad

Mehbooba Mufti should explain how 20 lakh rupees reached to Mendhar: Altaf Bukhari

Tractor driver found dead in South Kashmir

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to snow, landslides; vehicles halted at Jakhani

SIU raids houses of terrorists operating from Pakistan in Kishtwar

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Congress calls for special Parliament session to address Pahalgam terror attack
Next Article Liberal leader Mark Carney set to hold on to power in Canada
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Emergency cabinet meet underway at CM Omar Abdullah’s Jammu home
Breaking
Rahul Gandhi, Congress, RSS
Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges special Parliament session in wake of Pahalgam attack
Developing Story
Liberal leader Mark Carney set to hold on to power in Canada
Breaking
Congress calls for special Parliament session to address Pahalgam terror attack
Breaking