Call them terrorists, not militants: Dr. Abhijeet Jasrotia

Denouncing the use of term ‘militant’ for the enemies of humanity, Dr. Abhijeet Jasrotia asks J&K administration, politicians, media and other quarters to use the term ‘terrorists’ for those, who terrorize, kill the innocent, and plot against the state.

Dr Abhijeet Jasrotia, spokesperson J&K BJP accompanied by Aseem Gupta, Vice President and Dr Pardeep Mahotra, Media Incharge was addressing a press conference at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Dr. Jasrotia stated that the recent Pahalgam massacre was a heinous act that should be unequivocally condemned. He urged politicians, the media, and the J&K administration to refrain from glamorizing such individuals by calling them “militants,” insisting that they be rightly termed “terrorists.”

Highlighting that the inappropriate terminology hurts the sentiments of victims’ families and dishonors the sacrifices of security forces, he called for a formal directive from Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha mandating the use of the term “terrorist” across all media and official communications.

Dr. Jasrotia also criticized the use of “militant” from the Chief Minister’s chair during Assembly proceedings and appealed to all political leaders to set an example by avoiding the term.

He praised the Modi government for taking up a similar issue with the BBC and demanded consistent action against misuse of terminology by newspapers and news channels operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

