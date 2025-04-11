Breaking

“Another Hurriyat affiliate organization rejected separatism” : Amit Shah 

"Under the Modi govt the spirit of unity rules J&K," Says Amit Shah

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Gandhinagar, Apr 06 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the golden jubilee celebrations of IFFCO's parent unit and first urea manufacturing plant, in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that another Hurriyat affiliate organization, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, has rejected separatism, declaring complete commitment to the unity of Bharat

In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, “Under the Modi govt the spirit of unity rules J&K. Another Hurriyat affiliate organization, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, has rejected separatism, declaring complete commitment to the unity of Bharat.

“I sincerely welcome their move. Till now as many as 12 Hurriyat-linked organizations have broken off from secessionism, resting trust in the Constitution of India.” He added.

“This is a victory of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.”Amit Shah wrote.

