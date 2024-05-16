Amit Shah’s visit a Apolitical, will chair meet to review Amarnath Yatra arrangements: Sunil Sharma

Senior BJP leader and Kashmir incharge Sunil Sharma on Thursday said that the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Srinagar is apolitical as he will chair a meeting to review the arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.

Talking to reporters here, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Sharm said that he will also meet several delegations during his visit to Srinagar.

“People from different communities like Gujjar, Bakerwal, Dal dwellers and others can meet him as there will be no restrictions for anyone to meet him,” he said, adding that the visit is purely apolitical.

He added that the Home Minister will chair a meet to tale stock of the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Sharma also said that as promised, assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held soon and statehood will also be restored—(KNO)