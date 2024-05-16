Former MLA Shoaib Lone Resigns from DPAP

Former MLA Sangrama Shoaib Lone has resigned from the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) led by Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Shoaib Lone, who previously won the Assembly election from Sangrama, had announced his support for Jailed Politician Engineer Rashid who is contesting elections from Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.

Shoaib Lone had clarified that his support for Er Rashid is in his personal capacity and has no connection with the party.

In 2020, Lone joined Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party, but later resigned and became a member of DPAP. (KNS)