Breaking

Former MLA Shoaib Lone Resigns from DPAP

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Former MLA Sangrama Shoaib Lone has resigned from the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) led by Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Shoaib Lone, who previously won the Assembly election from Sangrama, had announced his support for Jailed Politician Engineer Rashid who is contesting elections from Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency.

Shoaib Lone had clarified that his support for Er Rashid is in his personal capacity and has no connection with the party.

In 2020, Lone joined Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party, but later resigned and became a member of DPAP. (KNS)

You Might Also Like

NIA attaches multiple properties of JeM terrorist in Kashmir

Security upped in Sgr ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit

BSF apprehends one Indian national along with gold biscuits in Indo-Bangladesh border area

Fire breaks out at grid station in Udhampur, dousing efforts underway

Two Intruders Killed As Infiltration Bid Foiled in Tangdhar Kupwara

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Amit Shah’s visit a Apolitical, will chair meet to review Amarnath Yatra arrangements: Sunil Sharma
Next Article Meet Muntasir Mohd Dar, JEE topper from Srinagar
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Modi, Yogi are going to change fate of Purvanchal in next five years”: PM Modi
Developing Story
Meet Muntasir Mohd Dar, JEE topper from Srinagar
Developing Story
Amit Shah’s visit a Apolitical, will chair meet to review Amarnath Yatra arrangements: Sunil Sharma
Developing Story
“Can’t keep going on…once I am done…”: Virat Kohli opens up about his retirement plans
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.