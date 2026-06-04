Amit Shah to chair Amarnath Yatra security review on Jun 8

LG, CS, DGP, top security officials to brief HM on preparedness

57-day pilgrimage from Jul 3; higher pilgrim turnout expected

Shafat Malik

Srinagar, Jun 03: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting on June 8 to take stock of preparations for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, with Jammu & Kashmir’s top civil, police and security leadership expected to brief him on arrangements for the 57-day pilgrimage that begins next month amid expectations of a higher pilgrim turnout this year.

Official sources told Rising Kashmir that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, intelligence agencies, the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and key officers of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are expected to participate in the review, which is being viewed as the Centre’s final strategic assessment ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

The meeting assumes significance as authorities prepare for the Yatra scheduled from July 3 to August 28 through the twin routes of Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Security agencies are expected to present a detailed roadmap covering deployment of forces, counter-terror preparedness, intelligence-sharing mechanisms, convoy protection, surveillance measures and contingency planning along the pilgrimage routes.

Sources said Shah will also be briefed on the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the steps undertaken to secure the pilgrimage.

Apart from security arrangements, the Home Minister is likely to review emergency response mechanisms, disaster management preparedness, healthcare infrastructure, communication networks and logistical support systems being established to facilitate the movement of pilgrims to the Himalayan cave shrine.

The June 8 review comes amid an intensified push by the administration to complete preparatory works across both Yatra routes. In recent weeks, senior officials have undertaken a series of field inspections to assess arrangements relating to accommodation, sanitation, transport, healthcare facilities, telecommunications, power supply and track maintenance.

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Anshul Garg recently indicated that authorities are expecting a larger influx of pilgrims this year compared to previous seasons, with registration figures showing encouraging trends. Departments were directed to complete critical infrastructure and service-related works well ahead of the commencement of the pilgrimage to ensure seamless facilities for devotees.

Sources said special emphasis is being laid on strengthening coordination among civil departments, security agencies and the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra across its entire duration. RFID-based tracking systems, enhanced surveillance measures and improved emergency response capabilities are also expected to form part of the preparedness framework.

The annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is regarded as one of the country’s most significant religious pilgrimages, drawing devotees from across India to the cave shrine located at an altitude of nearly 3,900 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas. Given its scale, terrain and security sensitivities, the pilgrimage requires months of planning and extensive inter-agency coordination.

Sources said the June 8 meeting is expected to provide the final operational blueprint before the pilgrimage begins, with Shah likely to issue directions aimed at ensuring a secure, incident-free and smoothly managed Yatra.