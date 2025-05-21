BreakingKashmir

IGP Kashmir reviews security arrangements for SANJY 2025, Muharram, and upcoming events

RK Online Desk
Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V.K Birdi-IPS took stock of the arrangements for SANJY 2025, Muharram and other upcoming events during a meeting held at the Conference Hall of Police Control Room Kashmir today.

The meeting was attended by DIG CKR  Rajiv Panday-IPS, DIG NKR Shri Maqsood Ul Zaman-IPS, DIG SKR Javid Iqbal Matoo, SSP PCR Kashmir, all district SSsP of Kashmir Zone and other officers.

At the onset of the meeting, participating officers briefed the chair on the security arrangements planned for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, Muharram, and other significant events. The officers shared valuable insights from past experiences, emphasizing the need for robust communication channels, seamless coordination among forces, and advanced real-time monitoring systems. Discussions focused on strengthening the existing security infrastructure, enhancing surveillance tactics, and optimizing personnel deployment along the key locations.

IGP Kashmir conducted a detailed review of the security framework and directed the officers to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras at all strategic locations. He emphasized the need for adequate manpower deployment at each camp and sensitive areas to maintain a secure environment.

V K Birdi also stressed the importance of intelligence-driven operations, timely threat assessments, and proactive measures to mitigate potential risks, ensuring the safety of all participants.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment from all the officers to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming events.

