Advisory issued to farmers amid Foot-and-Mouth Disease outbreak in Pulwama

Pulwama, May 19 : In light of the recent outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) affecting certain areas of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, authorities have released a comprehensive advisory to help farmers manage and contain the spread of the highly contagious viral disease.

District Officer Sheep Husbandry Pulwama, Dr Mohammed Ashraf, revealed that FMD, primarily affecting ruminants such as cattle, sheep, and goats, is known for its high morbidity rate, though it generally exhibits very low mortality, particularly in sheep and goats, with mortality mostly occurring in lambs.

He informed that the outbreak is limited to a particular pocket and teams from sheep husbandry and SKUAST- K have visited the affected area on Sunday.

“Our teams are also in the field to contain the spread of this disease and help farmers in managing the infected sheep,” he said.

The latest advisory outlines several critical measures farmers should take to protect their livestock.

The advisory urges to isolate infected animals from healthy ones to prevent further spread.

“Restrict animal movement to limit the contagion, vaccinate healthy animals against FMD to enhance immunity, disinfect farm premises using a 4% Sodium bicarbonate solution,” the advisory reads, further suggesting for treating ulcerated vesicles in the mouth and hooves of infected animals with a 1% Potassium permanganate solution.

It also recommends providing infected animals with green leafy grasses and vegetables to maintain their nutrition and encourage feeding.

The authorities have appealed to farmers not to panic, because according to them FMD has a very low mortality rate in sheep and goats.

They also recommend avoiding grazing animals in common areas to prevent cross-infection.

District Officer Sheep Husbandry Pulwama asked farmers to refrain from mixing animals from affected and unaffected villages and to ensure that individuals do not handle both infected and healthy animals to avoid cross-contamination.

He also recommended limiting unnecessary contact with livestock to minimize the risk of disease transmission.