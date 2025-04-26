Inter School Sports Competitions Gain Momentum Across Gbl

Srinagar, April 25: The Department of Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal continues to foster a spirit of sportsmanship and physical fitness among school students through a vibrant lineup of sports events across various zones of the district. Today, multiple Inter School Zonal Level competitions in Football, Handball and Table Tennis were successfully conducted under this ongoing initiative.

In Zone Ganderbal, the Zone hosted Inter School Zonal Level Football competitions for both Boys and Girls in the U17 age group. The boys’ matches were held at the Government College of Physical Education Gadoora, where 64 student players from the zone showcased their talent and determination. Meanwhile, the girls’ competition took place at BHS Shallabugh. On the second day of the tournament, the final match witnessed an exciting face-off between BHS Shallabugh and GHS Shallabugh. With sheer determination and skill, the girls of BHS Shallabugh triumphed over their counterparts with a 3–1 victory. DYSSO Ganderbal, Sheikh Shafqat Iqbal, visited the girls’ venue, interacted with the young athletes, and emphasized the importance of physical fitness as a core component of competitive sports. His words of encouragement served as great motivation for the participants. Senior officials also felicitated the winners and runners-up with mementos in recognition of their outstanding performances.