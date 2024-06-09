Developing Story

AC approves relaxation in Physical Standard for “Bot Tribe” in JKP

Administrative Council which met here under the Chairmanship of Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K approved grant of relaxation in Physical Standard for recruitment in the J&K Police in respect of Buddhist minority “Bot Tribe” of J&K by 2 inches.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

For other categories, 5’6″ as minimum height standard for male candidates and 5’2” for female candidates is prescribed. ‘Bot Tribe’ has been notified as Scheduled Tribe by the Government of India vide the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribe Order, 1989 in the year 2023.

Earlier Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Society, Padder, District Kishtwar had submitted representation before Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor in this regard.

More than three thousand Buddhists belonging to the “Bot Tribe” of Scheduled Tribe Category, reside in 04 Revenue villages of Sub-Division Padder of District Kishtwar viz. Hangoo, Lossain, Kabban and Tun and live in close pocketsare going to get benefitted by this decision.

