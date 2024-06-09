Breaking

Administration Council approves 3-tier faculty structure for GMCs/SSHs of Jammu and Srinagar

RK Online Desk
Administrative Council in its meeting held on 7th of June 2024 under the Chairmanship of Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K approved implementation of 3-Tier Faculty Structure in Government Medical College/ Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu and Government Medical College/ Super Specialty Hospital, Srinagar as per National Medical Commission’s norms on the pattern of New Government Medical Colleges of J&K.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The decision involves up-gradation of 287 posts of Lecturers to Assistant Professor. This is in coherence to minimum Teachers Eligibility Qualifications norms prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in Medical Institutions, which is already followed for new GMCs.

These norms provide for three faculty ranks “Assistant Professor”, “Associate Professor” and “Professor” in Medical Colleges. The Chawla Committee, among other recommendations, have also recommended the abolition of the obsolete posts of Lecturers in GMC Jammu and GMC Srinagar.

As the Posts(s) of Lecturer(s) are not counted while carrying out “Head Count” during inspections conducted by the NMC, which adversely affects the provisioning/enhancement of Post Graduate (PG) seats in of GMC Jammu/Srinagar. This would result in better cadre management through uniform faculty structure through abolition of dual recruitment system of faculty at entry level.

