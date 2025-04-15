11 Passengers injured as tempo skids off the road in Udhampur

Atleast eleven people were injured after a tempo in which they were travelling met with an accident near Garnai Rehambal area of Udhampur district on Tuesday.

Officials told GNS that a tempo bearing registration number JK20C-9105 lost its control and skidded off the road at Garnai Rehambal

In this incident eleven people were injured who with the help of police and locals were shifted to GMC Udhampur for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Jatindera Bhanushankar Purohit(73) son of Prabhu Lal R/O Mumbai, Harsha Goradia(63) wife of Haresh resident of Mumbai, Nidhisha Danesh Demnia(16) daughter of Dinesh Demnia resident of Mumbai, Bharamshetty(39) son of Manikappa Lamie resident of Ashok nagar Karnataka, Sujata Jitandra Purchit(68), Jatinder Bhanu Shanker Purchit son of Bhanu Shanker(67) resident of Mumbai, Purnima Shah(64) wife of Sailesh storage resident of Mumbai, Riddhi(29) daughter Vasant kanaiya resident of Mumbai, Heena Damania(57), Mahesh Bhailal Mistry(73) son of Bhailal Mistry resident of Mumbai and Divya Mahesh Mistry(70) wife of Mahesh Bhailal Mistry resident of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)