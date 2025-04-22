Pahalgam Attack: Multiple control rooms set up in Kashmir to assist tourists

Following the Pahalgam terror attack left many people dead and several injured, multiple emergency control rooms have been established across the Valley on Tuesday to assist tourists.

In a post on X, Information & PR, J&K, “Emergency Control Room – Srinagar: 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651 Adil Fareed, ADC Srinagar – 7006058623 Helpline for the assistance on Pahalgam terror incident.”

It added that a 24/7 emergency help desk for tourists has been established by district administration Anantnag.

“A dedicated help desk has been established to assist tourists requiring assistance or information. Contact Details: 01932222337, 7780885759, 9697982527 and 6006365245.”