Pahalgam Attack: Multiple control rooms set up in Kashmir to assist tourists

RK Online Desk
Pahalgam [Jammu & Kashmir], Apr 22 (ANI): Security personnel stand guard as Injured tourists are being bought to a hospital after terrorists target tourists in J&K's Pahalgam, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Following the Pahalgam terror attack left many people dead and several injured, multiple emergency control rooms have been established across the Valley on Tuesday to assist tourists.

In a post on X, Information & PR, J&K, “Emergency Control Room – Srinagar: 0194-2457543, 0194-2483651 Adil Fareed, ADC Srinagar – 7006058623 Helpline for the assistance on Pahalgam terror incident.”

It added that a 24/7 emergency help desk for tourists has been established by district administration Anantnag.

“A dedicated help desk has been established to assist tourists requiring assistance or information. Contact Details: 01932222337, 7780885759, 9697982527 and 6006365245.”

