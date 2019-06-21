June 21, 2019 |

To give fillip to uninterrupted power supply and distribution in the twin cities of the state, the State Administrative Council (SAC) Thursday accorded sanction to Rs 173 crore project – Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Distribution Management System (SCADA). The government informed that SCADA will reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and enable real time monitoring and control of Electric Distribution network, handling of loads while load shedding and restoration, plugging of pilferage points, supply of quality power, faster identification of faults and early restoration of power supply, proper metering, strategic placement of capacitor banks and switches and in proper planning and design of distribution network. SAC on the same day (yesterday) terminated the EPC and PMC contracts for 48 MW Lower Kalnai HEP and update of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The decisions have been taken following acute power crises in the shape of erratic supply and heavy transmission and distribution losses which over the years have given bad name to the power authorities in the state. Earlier, power department was squarely blamed for frequent outages during the seasons when the demand reached its peak – winters in Kashmir and summers in Jammu. With the blazing summer observed in Jammu and several north Indian states, the heat seems to have finally turned on the power authorities. The government cannot afford to sit back and allow people to suffer with no respite in the offing. Power infrastructure needs to be strengthened and the losses need to be cut down to minimum. It is a fact that power department has failed on many fronts including carrying out consumer metering. The blame lies on the government and not the people for the distribution and transmission losses. Government has failed to improve and upgrade the power infrastructure in the region due to which the state is among the fewer ones in India which has a very high transmission and distribution loss. Government had promised that the power supply scenario will improve after commissioning of additional power projects and metering of the households and the distribution set up. But the same has not happened. The grim scenario prevails despite the state potential of producing more than 20000 MWs (hydropower). The failure to meet the revenue targets and loss of power in distribution has made it difficult for successive governments to do away with power outages. Unscheduled cuts have become common in metered as well as non-metered areas and the domestic consumers are at the receiving end as bulk of power is consumed by them. State government need to work out a comprehensive plan of meeting the power deficit.