Tulip Festival

March 31, 2019 | Sheikh Inabat Ayoub

Tourism is one of the fastest growing industries of the world. Tourism being one of the biggest and fastest growing industries globally. Its benefits and the challenges, keenly observed by governments affect the economic, socio-cultural, environmental and educational resources of nations. It plays vital role in the overall development and particularly economic development of a country. Talking of our state J&K, it is one of the most popular tourist destinations in whole Asia. After agriculture, tourism is the main economic activity in the state.The roots of tourism in our Kashmir begins with the “Nilamata purana” and continues practically without break to the present time.

The age of the “Nilamata” is uncertain; but there is evidence to show that in one form or the other it was extant in the early Middle Ages. Kashmir Valley is a unique place in the world and it would not be odd to say that it is a real heaven on earth. There is hardly anyone who is left unimpressed by the romantic scenery of mountain-grit Kashmir Valley right from the olden days. Words of Hieun Tsang, Kalhana, Al-Beruni, Jehangir and other travelers bear a testimony for Kashmir Valley’s alluring and enchanting beauty.

Kashmir Valley is the most wonderful part of the globe. Its scenic beauty, salubrious climate in different seasons, snowy landscape, vast lakes, historical monuments, orchards, health resorts, monasteries, shrines, serpentine rivers, evergreen forests, colorful and attractive flowers and hospitality nature of its people attract millions of tourists to the Valley. Talking of its culture “Kashmiriyat” it is unique in the world offering great hospitality and great care to outsiders. Kashmir’s scenic beauty—its snow-clad mountains, freshwater lakes and vast meadows are often compared to Switzerland; but it also boasts a long, rich history and heritage.

Coming to one of the most beautiful serene in the Valley, It is none other than the tulip garden. This Garden was first opened in 2007 by the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. Spread over 30 acres, this terraced garden is built on a mountain slope. We can enjoy stunning views of Kashmir’s Dal Lake from this terrace garden which was constructed with the sole aim of promoting tourism in Kashmir. There are seven terraces each with a different variety of flowers, especially tulips.

With more than 46 varieties and 15 lakh tulips, new flowers are added each year. The garden is encompassed by its scenic hill, the most attractive garden of Mughal era and more importantly, it overlooks the most dazzling Dal Lake. The tulip is a novelty; however, the climatic conditions of Kashmir are most suited for it. This garden is home to several flower species other than tulips like the Daffodils, Hyacinths, Roses, Ranunculi, Muscaria, Iris, etc. Tulips here are a great sign of love. Mostly Red tulips are significance to true love; the purple ones symbolize royalty, the pink ones a symbol of caring, attachment and good wishes while the most famous White Tulips represent purity, innocence, forgiveness and respect.

A major highlight of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is the Tulip Festival that is celebrated every year. Tulip Festival is hosted in Kashmir Valley during the onset of Spring Season. It is one of the best reasons that will compel you to visit this garden. The Tulip festival is held for about 15 days, the flower continues to bestow their magical spirit significantly.

The actual official dates of opening this beautiful Garden have not come out yet but sooner in the meantime likely in first week of April the gates of the garden will be open for public visit. An entry into this garden is akin to savouring paradise as God intended it to be. The eye gets riveted to the numerous parallel running rows of more than a million multi-coloured tulip flowers. A walk through the Tulip Garden is a memorable experience. Moreover, visitors can avail the benefits of surplus facilities like free Wi-Fi, more fountains, washrooms, and drinking points. More green spaces are included in the garden area keeping in mind the comforts of the tourists. This festival is a boost to the Tourism in the valley.

In nutshell for boosting the tourism industry in our J&K, We must have the strict aim to grow and always become better and better improving our services to the tourists. For this reason, we have to engage the right people in the right place and at the right time. After all it is our responsibility and our duty to safeguard the interest of tourism in the valley.

