LG Manoj Sinha visits GMC Jammu, meets the civilians injured due to unprovoked shelling by Pakistan

RK Online Desk
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited Government Medical College Hospital Jammu to enquire about the health of the residents of Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch, who sustained injuries during unprovoked shelling by Pakistan.

  1. Team of doctors briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the health condition of the injured and medical procedures being followed.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Hospital Administration for ensuring the best possible medical care and treatment. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured the affected families all possible assistance.

