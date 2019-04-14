About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 14, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three drug peddlers arrested in Srinagar

Three persons were arrested by Srinagar police following an action against those involved in drug peddling in Central Kashmir.

Three persons identified as Riyaz Ahmad Guroo, Showkat Ahmad Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, all residents of Bina Srinagar were  arrested during checkpoint at Gole Market for the drug offences. They have been taken lodged in Police Station Rajbagh.

"Officers at the checkpoint have seized huge quantity of Sapsmoproxyvan tablets, other banned medicines and 100 grams of charas from their possession," said a police spokesman adding "a case FIR No 18/2019 under relevant sections has been registered in Police Station KaranNagar and investigation has been taken up."

 

