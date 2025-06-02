Kashmir creates history: For the first time ever, three girls from RISE crack IIT

In a moment that will be remembered for generations, three girls from Kashmir Maleeha, Sadaf, and Janees have cracked the prestigious IIT entrance exam, the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), marking the first time in Kashmir’s history that any girl has made it to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

All three students are from RISE, a Srinagar-based premier coaching institute that has become a beacon of excellence in the Valley. The historic result not only breaks a gender barrier but redefines what’s possible for young women.

“This is not just a result; this is a revolution,” said Salman Shahid, Co-Founder of RISE, alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, and a recipient of the Young Alumni Achiever Award from IIT Kharagpur.

“For the first time, our girls have made it to the IITs. I don’t think people realize the magnitude of this. They’ve not just cleared an exam they’ve smashed through decades of doubt, social expectation, and systemic barriers. I’ve never been more proud. This moment belongs to every girl in Kashmir who was told to stay within limits. Today, Maleeha, Sadaf and Janees have redrawn those limits forever,”Janees, speaking with quiet determination, said:

“When I started preparing, I didn’t know anyone like me who had done this. I had no roadmap but I had belief. RISE gave me the direction and the push I needed. I hope now others will see that it’s possible.”Sadaf, recalling the challenges, shared:

“Preparing for IIT in Kashmir wasn’t easy-socially or academically. But I was fortunate to have mentors and a family that supported me. I want girls across Kashmir to know: you are stronger than the boundaries people place around you.”

Over the past decade, RISE has led a silent revolution in education across Kashmir, identifying and mentoring talent from all districts – even the most remote areas like Kupwara and Bandipora. Their commitment to excellence and inclusion has seen students go on to study at IITs, AIIMS, GMCs, and top universities around the world.

But this moment girls breaking into the IITs for the first time is being hailed as a watershed in Kashmir’s educational and social landscape.

This isn’t just a personal achievement for the girls it’s a collective leap for gender equality, aspiration, and transformation in the Valley. Their stories will echo far beyond exam halls into homes, schools, and the hearts of countless girls now dreaming bigger.