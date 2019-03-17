Three drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police arrested three persons on Sunday in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district for their involvement in drug peddling.

The arrest trio were identified as Zubair Ahmad Dar son of Noor Mohd Dar resident of Dalipora Nagam, Abdul Hamid Rather son of Abdul Gani Rather resident of Hussipora and Mudasir Qadir son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Zuhama.

"They are involved in drug offences," police spokesman said.

He said they were arrested during a checkpoint at Nagam Chrar-i-Sharief road and 720 capsules of Spasmoproxyvan and five bottles of Codeine Phosphate was recovered from their possession.

"The sumo bearing registration number JKO1N- 6080 they were travelling in has also been seized," police spokesman said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in the matter, he said.

Police also requested community members to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood.