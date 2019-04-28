Srinagar-Leh highway reopens for traffic

April 28, 2019 | Umar Raina

After remaining closed for more than five months the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway was reopened for traffic on Sunday, officials said.

It was closed for traffic in December last year following heavy snowfall in Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Zero Point, and Meenmarg areas of the road.

Hundreds of vehicles crossed the Zojila Pass today.

The highway was thrown open by General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillion.

He flagged off the first convoy of vehicles at Zero Point Zojila.

The function was also attended by officials from civil administration including Chief Engineer Beacon, DC Kargil, SP Kargil, ADC Ganderbal besides the other officials of administration.

The 434 km long Srinagar-Leh highway is the only surface link connecting Ladakh region with the rest of the State.

(File Picture)