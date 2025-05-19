50% electricity restored after gusty winds damage transmission lines, electric poles in Kashmir: Officials

The Power Development Department (PDD) Monday said that it has restored over 50 percent electricity after gusty winds coupled with heavy rain damaged transmission lines and electric poles in several areas of the Kashmir Valley late last evening.

An official informed the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that there was extensive damage to 33KV and 11KV transmission lines. “Electric poles have also suffered a huge damage due to the gusty winds.”

He said that a huge damage was caused in many areas of Kulgam, Pulwama, Srinagar, and parts of north Kashmir. “We are all out on the ground trying to restores electricity in the affected areas,” he said.

He added that as of now, they have restored over 50 percent electricity and are hopeful that 100 percent electricity will be restored by today evening—(KNO)