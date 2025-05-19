BreakingKashmir

50% electricity restored after gusty winds damage transmission lines, electric poles in Kashmir: Officials

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

The Power Development Department (PDD) Monday said that it has restored over 50 percent electricity after gusty winds coupled with heavy rain damaged transmission lines and electric poles in several areas of the Kashmir Valley late last evening.

An official informed the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that there was extensive damage to 33KV and 11KV transmission lines. “Electric poles have also suffered a huge damage due to the gusty winds.”

He said that a huge damage was caused in many areas of Kulgam, Pulwama, Srinagar, and parts of north Kashmir. “We are all out on the ground trying to restores electricity in the affected areas,” he said.

He added that as of now, they have restored over 50 percent electricity and are hopeful that 100 percent electricity will be restored by today evening—(KNO)

Sudan’s warring sides ‘agree seven-day truce’ from May 4
“Time is not far for first bullet train to run in country”: PM Modi
Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar, likely to chair security review meeting
DC reviews functioning of PACS in Udhampur
Alok Kumar gets Addl Charge of Admin Secy SED
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rajouri schools, colleges resume after cessation of hostilities sees end in cross border shelling
Next Article “Damage control”: Jairam Ramesh on all-party delegation visit to partner countries
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Damage control”: Jairam Ramesh on all-party delegation visit to partner countries
Breaking National
Rajouri schools, colleges resume after cessation of hostilities sees end in cross border shelling
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Afghanistan
Breaking World
Former US President Biden diagnosed with “aggressive form” of prostate cancer
Breaking World