BreakingJammu and Kashmir NewsKashmir Tourism

Tourists returning to Kashmir in good numbers: CM Omar Abdullah

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism sector is witnessing a strong revival, with a steady rise in the number of tourists visiting the Union Territory each day.

Abdullah, while addressing reporters in West Bengal ahead of the Kolkata Tourism Fair, said, “Tourists are coming back to Kashmir in good numbers.”

He saidthat the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is proceeding smoothly with heavy footfall on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.“I spoke to several pilgrims, and they are all happy and satisfied with the arrangements,” he said.

CM Omar Abdullah emphasized that his participation in the tourism fair is aimed at encouraging more people from West Bengal to explore Jammu & Kashmir. “I have come to Kolkata to take part in the tourism fair because we want tourists from West Bengal to come to J&K in good numbers,” he said.

 

Rajasthan Assembly polls: 68.24 pc voter turnout recorded till 5 pm
Indian cricket fraternity lauds Women in Blue’s U19 T20 World Cup triumph
T20 WC: Australia skipper Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bowl against India in warm-up match
Grid-connectivity to Gurez restored fully; DC Bandipora Commends the team
Jaishankar, UK Minister discuss FTA, Indo-Pacific
Share This Article
Previous Article “Whenever I retire, will dedicate rest of my life to Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming”: Amit Shah
Next Article Fresh rains bring relief to Kashmir, Srinagar temp dips by 15°C
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Linda Yaccarino resigns as CEO of X
Breaking Trending
Fresh rains bring relief to Kashmir, Srinagar temp dips by 15°C
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
“Whenever I retire, will dedicate rest of my life to Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming”: Amit Shah
Breaking National
J&K DGP reviews Security in North Kashmir, Commends Security Forces for dedication to peace
Breaking Kashmir