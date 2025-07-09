Tourists returning to Kashmir in good numbers: CM Omar Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism sector is witnessing a strong revival, with a steady rise in the number of tourists visiting the Union Territory each day.

Abdullah, while addressing reporters in West Bengal ahead of the Kolkata Tourism Fair, said, “Tourists are coming back to Kashmir in good numbers.”

He saidthat the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is proceeding smoothly with heavy footfall on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.“I spoke to several pilgrims, and they are all happy and satisfied with the arrangements,” he said.

CM Omar Abdullah emphasized that his participation in the tourism fair is aimed at encouraging more people from West Bengal to explore Jammu & Kashmir. “I have come to Kolkata to take part in the tourism fair because we want tourists from West Bengal to come to J&K in good numbers,” he said.