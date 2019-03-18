March 18, 2019 | Dear Editor,

This is regarding the poor condition of roads in Kashmir after rains and snow of winter. The surface of the roads has come off in all districts of valley. There are pits on roads everywhere and it is extremely difficult to drive on these roads. The authorities should visit various sites across Kashmir and take note of the road conditions. Accidents are happening on every day basis in various parts of Kashmir. We request the government to mend the roads and fill in the pits.

Shahid Nazir