Police arrests two drug peddlers in Srinagar

April 26, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police Friday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers in Srinagar city.

An official said that on a tip-off, a police party led by SHO Rajbagh Parvaiz Ahmed under the supervision of SDPO Sadder City, Shabir Khan apprehended Gulzar Ahmed Seeno son of Late Abdul Ahad of Boatman Colony Bemina.

During his search some quantity of banned drugs spasmoproxyam was recovered, he said.

"When putting to sustained questioning, Gulzar disclosed the name of the main dealer and his accomplice Tariq Ahmed Nago, son of Abdul Khaliq Nago of Habbakadal, presently at Rawalpura Wanbal Chak, " the official said.

He said police raided the rented house of Tariq at Rawalpora and recovered huge quantity of banned drugs including tablets, capsules and various other banned material.

"It is preteniant to mention that Tariq is a notorious drug mafia and has been already booked in many FIRs at Srinagar and Anantnag, " the official said adding "He was instrumental in supplying the banned drugs in different districts of Kashmir."

Subsequently, FIR No. 32/2019 U/S 8/22 NDPS Act was lodged at Police Station Rajbagh and investigation set in motion.