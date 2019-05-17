Police arrests drug peddler

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Srinagar has arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint near Soura and seized contraband substance from his possession.

One person identified as Rashid Ahmad Kuchay son of Mehraj-Ud-Din resident of Maroof Colony Ahmadnagar has been taken to Police Station Soura where he remains in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint have seized huge quantity of Spasmoproxyvon tablets from his possession.

In this regard, a case FIR No 35/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Soura and investigation has been taken up.