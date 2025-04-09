Police attaches properties of two LeT Terrorists/Handlers at Brath Kalan, Sopore

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said to have attached 07 marlas of land belonging to two LeT terrorists/Handlers in Brath Kalan area of Sopore.

As per the Police spokesperson, the properties belongs to Bilal Ahmad Mir S/O Mohammad Hamza Mir R/O Brath Kalan Sopore and Mohammad Umar Mir S/O Ghulam Hassan Mir R/O Brath Kalan Sopore.

These actions are connected to Case FIR No. 202/2022 U/S 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 20, 23, 38 UAPA of Police Station Sopore and Case FIR No. 251/2022 U/S 4/5 Explosive Substances Act, 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 20, 23, 38 of UAPA of Police Station Sopore

The attachments were executed under the provisions of Sections 82, 83 of CrPC, by a team of Sopore Police and Revenue officials, after receiving approval from competent authority.

This measure marks a significant step in the investigation into subversive activities in the area. It underscores Sopore Police’s commitment to countering threats to national security and ensuring peace and stability.