Breaking

Police attaches properties of two LeT Terrorists/Handlers at Brath Kalan, Sopore

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said to have attached 07 marlas of land belonging to two LeT terrorists/Handlers in Brath Kalan area of Sopore.

As per the Police spokesperson, the properties belongs to  Bilal Ahmad Mir S/O Mohammad Hamza Mir R/O Brath Kalan Sopore and Mohammad Umar Mir S/O Ghulam Hassan Mir R/O Brath Kalan Sopore.

These actions are connected to Case FIR No. 202/2022 U/S 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 20, 23, 38 UAPA of Police Station Sopore and Case FIR No. 251/2022 U/S 4/5 Explosive Substances Act, 7/25 Arms Act, 18, 20, 23, 38 of UAPA of Police Station Sopore

The attachments were executed under the provisions of Sections 82, 83 of CrPC, by a team of Sopore Police and Revenue officials, after receiving approval from competent authority.

This measure marks a significant step in the investigation into subversive activities in the area. It underscores Sopore Police’s commitment to countering threats to national security and ensuring peace and stability.

You Might Also Like

YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs over his remarks

Elon Musk threatens lawsuit against Microsoft over alleged illegal Twitter data

Twitter down: Users complain unable to refresh their feed

“This is not Switzerland or Austria, this is…”: Arab influencer on G20 Summit in Kashmir

“Mapping resources to give befitting reply to terrorists”: J&K DGP RR Swain

Share This Article
Previous Article gym recovery What to Do After Workout for Enhanced Recovery?
Next Article Centre appoints Justice Sanjeev Kumar as Acting Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh HC
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Centre appoints Justice Sanjeev Kumar as Acting Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh HC
Breaking
gym recovery
What to Do After Workout for Enhanced Recovery?
Health
After Udhampur, Another Encounter Breaks Out In Kishtwar Forests
Developing Story
“Sat in BJP’s lap…”Omar Abdullah hits out at PDP for criticising NC stand on Waqf Act
Breaking