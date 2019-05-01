Mughal road opens for one-way traffic

May 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The historic Mughal road opened for one-way traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for more than five months due to accumulation of heavy snow.

A traffic police official said the traffic from Kashmir would be allowed to ply on the road. However, no vehicle shall be allowed to travel from the opposite direction, he said.

The road connecting south Kqshmir's Shopian with Rajouri, was closed in December last year after heavy snowfall leading to accumulation of around 5 to 8 feet snow on the 86-km long road.