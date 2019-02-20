Govt orders major reshuffle in admin

Shahid is new DC Srinagar, Abid DC Pulwama, Gulzar Dir Info, Itoo DC Bla, Khalid DC Anantnag, Kamili Mission Director ICDS, Singla DC Kathua
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 19:
The government Tuesday ordered major reshuffle in administration.
Shahid Choudhary, who was Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, was transferred and posted as new DC Srinagar vice Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, who was transferred and posted as DC Pulwama.
Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Director Area Planning & ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Jammu. He shall also hold the charge of MD/Chief Executive Officer, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, Jammu and MD/Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Metro Rail Transport Corporation.
Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.
Ravinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, was transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company. He shall also hold the charge of - Managing Director, J&K SIDCO.
Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.
Vikas Kundal, Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar.
Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Doda, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.
Doifode Sagar Dattatray, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Doda.
Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Uri, upon his promotion to the Senior Time Scale of IAS, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kargil.
Sachin Kumar Vaishy, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Khaltsi, upon his promotion to the Senior Time Scale of IAS, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, relieving Moses Kunzang, KAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Leh of the additional charge of the post.
Hashmat Ali Khan, Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal.
Amit Sharma, Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Transport Department. He shall hold the additional charge of the post of Special Secretary in the Secretariat of Road Safety Council.
Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir, was transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport Corporation, on deputation basis.
Rohit Khajuria, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.
Veer Ji Hangloo, Mission Director, ICDS J&K, was transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu.
Dr. Nasir Ahmad Nagash, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, was transferred and posted as Director, Area Planning and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.
Shabnam Kamili, Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICDS, J&K.
Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Director School Education, Kashmir, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla.
Leena Padha, Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, was transferred and posted as Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K.
Rajinder Singh Tara, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K.
Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Director, Sericulture, J&K, is transferred and posted as Director, Information J&K.
Jatinder Singh, KAS, Director, Command Area Development, Jammu, was transferred and posted as Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu.
Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Director, Information J&K, was transferred and posted as Director, Hospitality and Protocol, J&K.
Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K.
Manmohan Singh, Managing Director, J&K State Road Transport Corporation, was recalled and posted as Director, Command Area Development, Jammu.
Reyaz Ahmad Wani, Secretary, J&K State Water Resources Regulatory Authority, was recalled and posed as Director, Sericulture, J&K.
Khalid Jahangir, Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.
Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records (ex-officio Settlement Officer), Anantnag, was transferred and posted as Director, Industries and Commerce, Kashmir.
Shahbaz Mirza, Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.
Mohammad Younis Malik, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, was transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Kashmir.
Mathora Masoom, Director Floriculture, Kashmir, was transferred and posted as Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar.
Indu Kanwal Chib, Director, Rural Sanitation, J&K, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.
Abdul Hafiz Shah, Additional Director, SKIMS, Srinagar, was transferred and posted as Director, Floriculture, Kashmir.
Tsering Mutup, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Neyoma, was transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Khaltsi.