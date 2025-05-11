“We have the capability to target every system at Pakistan’s bases”: Air Marshal AK Bharti on measured strikes

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Sunday emphasised the country’s military capabilities, stating that India has the ability to target every system at Pakistan’s bases.

This statement comes amid heightened tensions between the two nations, following India’s recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. India’s military operation involved precision strikes on nine sites identified as terrorist infrastructure, including militant camps in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bahawalpur.

Addressing a press briefing about the Indian Armed Forces’ decision to strike back after a mass drone raid by Pakistan on the night of the 8th and 9th, which began as early as 22:30 hours, Air Marshal Bharti said, “.We have the capability to target every system at these bases and more. However, it was only a measured response to instil good wisdom to our adversary to refrain from further escalation. IAF’s response was directed only at military installations, avoiding civilians and collateral damage.”

Air Marshal AK Bharti revealed that Pakistan launched a massive drone attack on Indian cities, including Srinagar and Naliya, on the night of May 8-9, starting at 22:30 hours. According to Bharti, Indian air defense forces were prepared and successfully countered the drone attacks, preventing any damage to intended targets.

“A decision was taken to strike where it would hurt and towards that in a swift, coordinated, calibrated attack, we stuck its Air bases, command centers, military infrastructure, air defence systems across the entire Western Front. The bases we stuck includes Chaklala, Rafiq, Rahim Yar Khan, sending a clear message that aggression will not be tolerated. This was followed by strikes at Sargodha, Bhulari, and Jacobabad.”

Pakistan launched its own military operation Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, targeting several key bases in India. Reports suggest that around 300-400 drones were used in the attack, targeting 36 Indian locations, including military bases and religious sites.

The drones were reportedly of Turkish origin, specifically Asisguard Songar drones. India responded with precision strikes on Pakistani air defense sites, including military installations and surveillance radar sites in Lahore and Gujranwala.

“”On the night of 8th and 9th, starting as early as 22:30 hours, our cities had a mass raid of drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, starting right from Srinagar going right up to Naliya…We were prepared and our air defence preparedness ensured that there was no damage on the ground or to any of the intended targets that the enemy had planned for…In a measured and calibrated response, we once again targeted the military installations, surveillance radar sites at Lahore and Gujranwala…Drone attacks continued till morning which we countered,” said Air Marshal AK Bharti.

Bharti highlighted that Pakistan allowed civilian aircraft to fly out of Lahore during the drone attacks, including international passenger aircraft, which posed a significant challenge for India’s response.

“While the drone attacks were being launched from somewhere closer to Lahore, the enemy had allowed their civilian aircraft also to continue to fly out of Lahore, not only their own aircafts but also international passenger aircaft which is quite insensitive and we had to exercise extreme caution…,” he added.

According to Bharti, the methods chosen had the desired effects, but the primary aim wasn’t to inflict casualties. Instead, the focus was on hitting targets accurately, leaving the enemy to assess their losses.

“Whatever methods and whatever means we have chosen, it had the desired effects on the enemy targets. How many casualties? How many injuries? Our aim was not to inflict casualties, but in case there have been, it is for them to count. Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags,” he added.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

Following India’s operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces.

Areas across the border were set up on high alert and there were blackouts whenever attacks from Pakistan took place.

However, both countries agreed to a cessation of hostilities on May 10 when US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social, announced a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India’s air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India’s air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Udhampur. A blackout was also enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India takes “very serious note of these violations”. India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. (ANI)