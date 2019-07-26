Drug peddler arrested in Handwara

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in its recent action against drug dealings in Handwara has arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint and recovered contraband substance from his possession. Besides, 04 persons were also arrested when they attacked police party with stones and lathies in an attempt to prevent the lawful search for contraband substance at a house of a drug peddler.

Officers at a checkpoint established at TRC Crossing Handwara intercepted a Santro Car without registration number and arrested a drug peddler who has been identified as Prince Parvaiz Hanji son of Parvaiz resident of Maratgam. He has been taken to Police Station Handwara where he remains in custody. Contraband substance Heroin concealed in polythene has been seized by the officers from the car. However, the other person in car managed to escape who was identified as Sahil Shafi Banday son of Shafi Banday resident of Maratgam.

Case FIR No. 199/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation initiated in the matter.

As per the disclosure of arrested person, a police party from PS Handwara was deputed to recover & seize more contraband substance from the house of arrested person at Maratgam but inmates pelted stones and attacked police party with lathies to circumvent the lawful search for contraband substance. Four persons were arrested on spot after strenuous efforts.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 200/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.