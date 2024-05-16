Breaking

Taking distance from PAGD was Mehbooba Mufti’s own decision: Omar Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir National conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday in Bandipora said that JKNC is not working to release only one Kashmiri if they come in power they will raise the voice of every kashmiri youth affected by violence in Kashmir.

Speaking with the reporters on the sidelines of a party workers convention in Sher E Kashmir stadium Bandipora Omar questioned Bhartiya Janta party if situation is peaceful in Kashmir valley then why Home Minister Amit Shah is on visit in Kashmir reviewing security arrangements.

He also said that PAGD is still in alliance. The Peoples Democratic party has distanced itself from PAGD which was their own decision.

The convention was jointly attended by congress senior leaders, National conference leaders and workers.

“If elected in power, we will fight for every kashmiri youth who has been affected by violence,” Omar said while addressing workers. (KNS)

