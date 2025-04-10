Police attaches property worth Rs 3.47 crores in UAPA Case in Ganderbal

Breaking

In a significant move, Police in Ganderbal has taken action by attaching immovable property in the form of Agricultural Land measuring 09 Kanals and 07 Marlas worth 03 Crores and 47 Lakhs of 03 individuals who have illegally exfiltrated to Pakistan for obtaining illegal Arms and Ammunition training.

According to the statement, The order was passed by Honourable Court of Additional Session Judge Ganderbal vide Case FIR No.48/2009 U/S 13 ULAP Act of Police Station Kheerbawani.

The 03 individuals whose properties were attached belonged to Firdous Ahmad Wani son of Late Gh Ahmad Wani resident of Treesa Safapora, Mohd Ramzan Bhat son of Late Gh Rasool Bhat resident of Batpora Safapora and Mohd Ayoub Ganie son of Late Gh Rasool Ganie resident of Pahlipora Safapora.

This decisive step is part of ongoing efforts to act tough against individuals who are falling under the purview of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). This showcases the unhindered efforts of Police against elements involved in activities detrimental to public safety and national security.“`

