Breaking

PDD Daily Wager Dies After Fall From Electric Pole in South Kashmir’s Anantnag 

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
The dead man's body. Focus on hand

A 32 Year-Old daily wager was killed after he fell from an electric pole during some repair Work in Imoh Achabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Officials told GNS that a daily wager identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone (32) son of Nazir Ahmad Lone resident of Hiller Kokernag fell from pole while he was doing some Repair Work.

He was immediately shifted to GMC Anantnag in a critical condition and brief he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)

JAKEDA organizes 2-day awareness cum training programme on development of Biogas plants
Farmers in JUdhampur village cheer as ‘Red Gold’ Tomato prices surge to historic high
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde holds meeting with party incharges from 15 states in Srinagar
Ready to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir: ECI
Death toll from Japan earthquakes rises to 48
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Modi ji has mastered the art of slogans, not solutions,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticises “Make in India”
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Modi ji has mastered the art of slogans, not solutions,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticises “Make in India”
Breaking National
LG Sinha Joins Yoga Enthusiasts to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2025
Breaking
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K
“Yoga is Gift of India to World”:LG Sinha Extends Greetings on 11th International Yoga Day
Breaking
“Not seeking the surrender of Ukraine, insist on recognition of realities”: Putin at International Economic Forum
Breaking World