PDD Daily Wager Dies After Fall From Electric Pole in South Kashmir’s Anantnag 

A 32 Year-Old daily wager was killed after he fell from an electric pole during some repair Work in Imoh Achabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Officials told GNS that a daily wager identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone (32) son of Nazir Ahmad Lone resident of Hiller Kokernag fell from pole while he was doing some Repair Work.

He was immediately shifted to GMC Anantnag in a critical condition and brief he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)