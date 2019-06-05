Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Eid Ul Fitr

June 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday extended warm greeting to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid- Ul-Fitr.

Party president in his message hoped that the Eid u Fitr will be the harbinger of peace, progress, prosperity and happiness and would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity in our state.

“On the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Fitr, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to people. May this Eid bring happiness and god’s endless blessings to us, I wish Eid Mubarak to all,” he said in his message.

Party vice president while greeting the people said, “The spirit behind the observance of Eid Ul Fitr, which marks the end of month-long fasting, is to express our thanks to Almighty Allah for giving us courage to observe fast in the month of Ramazan and rededicate ourselves to truthfulness, sincerity, self-control, and patience showing complete obedience to Allah. Eid also embeds the message of taking care of the needy and making them part of the happiness by extending financial support to them. I wish Eid Mubarak to all.”

Meanwhile party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Senior Leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Chauhdary Mohammad Ramzan, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Chief Spokesperson Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Sakina Itoo, Bashir Veeri, Ali Mohammad Dar, members of parliament-elect Muhammad Akbar Lone, Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi, district presidents, YNC provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and office bearers have also greeted the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.