May 11, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Body recovered from Jhelum

 Police Friday recovered body of a man from river Jhelum near Galander village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police official said police station Pampore received information about presence of body near Galandar.
“A police party rushed to the spot and recovered the body of a man of 35 years age,” he said adding the body was shifted to Sub District Hospital Pampore for autopsy.
Police has registered a case and started investigation, the official said.

