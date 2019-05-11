Body recovered from Jhelum

May 11, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Police Friday recovered body of a man from river Jhelum near Galander village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said police station Pampore received information about presence of body near Galandar.

“A police party rushed to the spot and recovered the body of a man of 35 years age,” he said adding the body was shifted to Sub District Hospital Pampore for autopsy.

Police has registered a case and started investigation, the official said.

