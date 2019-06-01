About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Amit Shah takes charge as home minister

BJP President Amit Shah Saturday took charge as the home minister of India, two days after he was sworn in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA.

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by home secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarise with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said.

Two newly appointed ministers of state for home - G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai - also took charge Saturday.

;