Amit Shah takes charge as home minister

June 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

BJP President Amit Shah Saturday took charge as the home minister of India, two days after he was sworn in following a landslide victory of the saffron party-led NDA.

Shah was received at the North Block office of the home ministry by home secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

The home minister is also holding a meeting with the officials to familiarise with the issues concerning the ministry, an official said.

Two newly appointed ministers of state for home - G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai - also took charge Saturday.