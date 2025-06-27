180 CAPF Companies deployed in Jammu for SANJY-2025: IGP Jammu

Srinagar, June 26: In a significant security upgrade ahead of the annual AmarnathYatra, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday confirmed the deployment of 180 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) across the Jammu region, an increase of 30 companies compared to previous years.

Addressing a press conference, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, BhimSenTuti, assured that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage.

“Police are fully alert and committed to ensuring the security of every yatri,” said IGP Tuti, urging all pilgrims to strictly follow convoy-based travel protocols and avoid independent movement due to prevailing security concerns.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the revered 3,880-meter-high Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir is set to commence on July 3 via the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal.

The first batch of pilgrims will depart from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on July 2.

“We have made detailed deployments across the five key districts forming the Yatra corridor — Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Ramban,” Tuti said. He added that the security grid has been reinforced from Lakhanpur, the gateway to J&K, up to Jammu city, with expanded Road Opening Patrols (ROPs), especially in areas that previously had limited deployment.

“Jammu and Kashmir remains a sensitive zone. All deployments have been made after careful ground assessment,” he said, emphasizing the need to guard against both traditional and emerging threats.

Tuti reiterated the call for yatris to travel only in the designated convoys, which will move daily under heavy security from Jammu toward both Pahalgam and Baltal. Two separate convoys, one for each route, will depart every morning during the Yatra period.

Officials expect a high turnout this year and have, therefore, increased not only manpower but also logistical preparedness along the entire route.

Separately, while speaking at an event marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, IGP Tuti highlighted the dual security challenges of terrorism and narco-terrorism in the Union Territory.

“Jammu and Kashmir being a border state, we’re not only fighting terrorism but also tackling the narco-business that fuels terror funding,” he said, after flagging off an anti-drug awareness tableau from the district police lines.He said that Jammu Police’s ongoing efforts to break the drug-terror nexus and strengthen community awareness.“The fight against narcotics is crucial for the safety of our youth and the security of our region,” he said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, BhimSenTuti (IPS), chaired a high-level security review meeting at the Zonal Police Headquarters (ZPHQ) in Jammu.

The meeting focused on evaluating counter-terrorism strategies, capacity building initiatives, and setting a strategic direction for policing efforts across the Zone.

Senior police officers, including all Range Deputy Inspectors General (DIsG), District Senior Superintendents of Police (SSsP), SO to IGP Jammu, SSP (Special Operations & Training), all SsP (Operations), DySsP (Operations) of Jammu Zone, and PS/PA to IGP Jammu, attended the meeting both in person and through virtual mode.