Zojila Tunnel lifeline for J&K, Ladakh: Gadkari

Ladakh, Jun 09 (ANI): Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, speaks during a press conference on breakthrough ceremony of the Zojila Tunnel, in Ladakh on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha and State Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also present. (ANI Photo)

Terms it symbol of ‘New India’s engineering capabilities’

Says PM Modi prioritises infrastructure

Urges CM Omar to focus on tourism sectors

Idrees Bukhtiyar

Minamarg (Drass), Jun 09: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday described the under-construction Zojila Tunnel as a ‘state-of-the-art engineering marvel’ that will serve as a lifeline for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, providing all-weather connectivity and opening new avenues for economic growth and tourism.

Addressing the media after the breakthrough blasting ceremony of the Zojila Tunnel, Gadkari said the nearly 14-kilometre-long tunnel is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the country.

“I was informed that it is Asia’s longest tunnel, and I am hopeful that it will eventually be recognised as the world’s longest tunnel as well,” Gadkari said, adding that this project will become a lifeline for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. I congratulate the residents of both regions on this historic achievement.

The Union Minister lauded the engineers, workers and officials associated with the project, saying they worked tirelessly under extremely challenging weather conditions to make the dream a reality.

“The engineers and workers have worked in sub-zero temperatures to complete this challenging project. Nearly 80 per cent of the labourers involved belong to this region. The tunnel has been built with world-class safety standards and will ensure year-round connectivity to Ladakh,” he said.

Recalling his visit to Ladakh during his tenure as BJP president, Gadkari said residents had informed him that the region remained cut off from the rest of the country for nearly six months every year due to heavy snowfall.

“I felt deeply concerned after hearing about the hardships faced by the people. It was then that I realised the necessity of constructing a tunnel to provide uninterrupted connectivity,” he said.

Gadkari credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising infrastructure development after assuming office in 2014 and approving the project.

“The project faced several hurdles. Tenders were floated four times but could not be finalised. Eventually, on the fifth attempt, the project was awarded. While the initial estimate was around Rs 12,000 crore, we are completing it at approximately Rs 7,000 crore, resulting in savings of nearly Rs 5,000 crore,” he said.

Describing the tunnel as a symbol of ‘New India’s engineering capabilities’, the Union Minister said technological excellence played a key role in the execution of the project. He also thanked the Jammu & Kashmir administration and various government agencies for their cooperation and support.

He said infrastructure development acts as a catalyst for tourism and economic growth. He urged the Jammu & Kashmir government to focus on adventure tourism and other tourism-related activities to create employment opportunities for local youth.

“I appeal to the Chief Minister to promote adventure tourism and other tourism sectors. We are also planning to develop an International Tourist Convention Centre on the lines of facilities in Switzerland, along with roadside amenities. Such initiatives can generate employment for 5,000 to 6,000 young people,” he said.

Gadkari also inspected various components of the tunnel works. During his visit, Gadkari interacted with workers and staff engaged in the project.

Stretching 13.153 kilometres, the Zojila Tunnel runs from Baltal near Sonamarg to Meenamarg in the Drass-Kargil region at an altitude of approximately 11,578 feet above sea level. Once completed, it will be among the world’s longest high-altitude road tunnels and is expected to transform transportation and logistics in the region.

The project aims to overcome connectivity disruptions caused by heavy snowfall, avalanches and harsh weather conditions that frequently force the closure of the Zojila Pass during the winter months. Besides improving civilian movement, the tunnel is expected to strengthen strategic mobility in the border region while boosting trade, tourism and economic activity.

For the execution of the project, Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) has established a large base camp housing over 1,100 personnel and deployed extensive machinery, including excavators, loaders, trucks, batching plants, crushing units and advanced drilling equipment.