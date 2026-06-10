J&K has 47 ongoing central infra projects worth Rs 66,609 crore

Road ministry leads with 37 projects

Ovaise Gul

Srinagar, Jun 09: Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a massive infrastructure push with 47 ongoing Central Sector Infrastructure Projects (CSIPs) under implementation at Rs 66,609.58 crore, according to the Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring and Analytics for Nation-building (PAIMANA).

The original cost for the projects was Rs 60,382.03 crore, which was revised and increased to Rs 66,609.58 crore, the data accessed by Rising Kashmir reveals.

The 48th Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), indicates that the largest share of projects belongs to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, which is implementing 37 projects in the Roads & Highways sector. These projects involve a total cost of Rs 33,862.90 crore, while expenditure incurred stands at Rs 13,255.67 crore.

The Ministry of Power is executing five projects, including four in Electricity Generation and one in Transmission & Distribution. The four Electricity Generation projects have a total cost of Rs 27,945.14 crore, with expenditure of Rs 15,983.32 crore. The Transmission & Distribution project carries a cost of Rs 218.60 crore, of which Rs 3.72 crore has been spent.

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas is implementing two projects in the Oil & Gas sector. These projects have a combined cost of Rs 1,059.90 crore and an expenditure of Rs 306.82 crore.

Among other sectors, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has one Healthcare project with a total cost of Rs 2,160.84 crore and expenditure of Rs 1,545.05 crore.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is implementing one project in Aviation & Aviation Infrastructure with a project cost of Rs 861.37 crore and expenditure of Rs 319.50 crore.

Similarly, the Department of Higher Education is executing one project in the Education sector. The project has a total cost of Rs 500.91 crore, while expenditure incurred stands at Rs 484.52 crore.

Overall, expenditure on the 47 ongoing projects in Jammu and Kashmir has reached Rs 31,898.60 crore.

One of the major ongoing projects is the construction of the Zojila Tunnel, which includes a 14.150 km long 2-lane bi-directional single tube tunnel across Zojila Pass on the Sonamarg-Kargil section of NH-01 under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP). The project, being executed at a cost of Rs 6,809 crore, has achieved 66.05 percent physical progress as of April 2026 with an expenditure of Rs 3,214 crore.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is scheduled to conduct the breakthrough blast of the strategically vital Zojila Tunnel on June 9, 2026, marking the final excavation breakthrough connecting both ends of the tunnel.