‘This tunnel became part of my life’: Iranian engineer who dug through Himalayas

Colleagues describe Yousef Es’haghpour as calm, highly disciplined leader

Idrees Bukhtiyar/Abid Bashir

Minamarg (Drass), Jun 09: For most people gathered inside the Zojila Tunnel on Tuesday, the breakthrough blast marked a major engineering achievement. For Iranian engineer Yousef Es’haghpour, it was the culmination of years of hard work, determination and countless days spent deep inside the mountains.

As the final blast connected the two ends of the under-construction tunnel, Es’haghpour stood among workers, engineers and officials, watching a dream slowly take shape beneath the Himalayas.

“This is an iconic tunnel for all-weather connectivity. I am glad to be part of this historic project. It will reduce hardships and connect Kashmir and Ladakh throughout the year,” Es’haghpour said after the breakthrough.

The engineer has become a familiar face at the project site, spending months overseeing one of India’s most ambitious and challenging infrastructure ventures. Working amid harsh winters, heavy snowfall and difficult terrain, he has witnessed every stage of the tunnel’s journey.

“Today is a very emotional and proud moment for all of us. This milestone belongs to every worker, engineer and staff member who contributed to this project,” he said.

For years, Es’haghpour and his multinational team of engineers, geologists and workers battled avalanches, unstable rock formations, sub-zero temperatures and difficult geological conditions to continue excavation work deep beneath the Himalayas.

“In winters, temperatures here fall to minus 35 degrees Celsius. Heavy snowfall and fragile terrain made every phase extremely challenging, but the commitment of workers and engineers ensured steady progress,” he said.

For the Iranian engineer, the tunnel is more than just a construction project. “When you work on a project of this scale, it becomes part of your life. You celebrate every achievement and face every challenge together as a team,” he said.

Colleagues described Es’haghpour as a calm and highly disciplined leader who remained personally involved in every phase of the project — from technical planning and geological assessments to on-site supervision during harsh winter months.

“He stood with the team through every difficult phase and continuously motivated workers despite the enormous challenges posed by weather and terrain,” a senior engineer associated with the project said. “He was always present at critical stages of the work. His focus and dedication inspired the entire team.”

Workers at the site recalled seeing him regularly walking through the tunnel, inspecting work and encouraging teams during difficult phases of construction.

The breakthrough, they said, was not merely the completion of another engineering task but the result of perseverance by hundreds of people working in one of the country’s toughest construction environments.

Reflecting on the achievement, Es’haghpour credited the collective effort behind the project.

“This is an important project, and nearly 80 per cent of the work has already been completed, while the remaining work is progressing rapidly. The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, even during heavy snowfall,” he said.

He added that the project would ensure the smooth movement of passengers, essential supplies, and Army logistics to Ladakh throughout the year.

As celebrations echoed through the tunnel on Tuesday, the engineer took a moment to absorb the significance of the milestone.

For a man who travelled thousands of kilometres from home to work in the Himalayas, the breakthrough was more than a technical achievement; it was a reminder of what people from different countries, backgrounds and cultures can accomplish when united by a common goal.