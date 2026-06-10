Zojila Tunnel breakthrough ‘historic milestone’: LG Sinha

Kargil [Ladakh], Jun 09 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and state Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, graces the final breakthrough ceremony of the world's longest single-tube bidirectional Zojila Tunnel at Minamarg, in Kargil on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Thanks PM Modi, Union Govt for infrastructure development in J&K, Ladakh

Idrees Bukhtiyar

Minamarg (Drass), Jun 09: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday described the breakthrough of the Zojila Tunnel as a “historic milestone’, saying the project will ensure all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh while boosting tourism, trade and national security.

Addressing the media after the breakthrough ceremony at the Zojila Tunnel, Sinha congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He hailed the efforts of engineers and workers involved in the ambitious project.

“Today is a historic day as Ladakh is set to get all-weather connectivity. I congratulate the people of Ladakh and Kashmir on this significant achievement,” the LG said.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to the engineers and labourers who worked under challenging conditions to make the project possible.

“I would like to thank the workers and engineers who have contributed to this project despite the difficult circumstances. Their dedication and hard work have made this milestone possible,” he said.

Sinha said improved connectivity is the foundation of development and noted that significant progress has been made in strengthening infrastructure in border areas over the past decade.

“We all know that connectivity brings development. During the last 12 years, tremendous work has been carried out in the sectors of roads, railways and air connectivity. The Central Government has worked seriously to improve infrastructure in border regions,” he said.

The LG also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government for prioritising infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“The projects being executed in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will not only promote tourism and business but will also strengthen the local economy and create new opportunities for the people,” he said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the tunnel, Sinha said the project would further enhance national security by ensuring better connectivity to border areas.

“National security is an integral part of the nation, and improved border connectivity will strengthen our security framework,” he said.

Expressing hope that the project would be completed at the earliest, Sinha said the Zojila Tunnel would also greatly benefit pilgrims undertaking the annual Amarnath Yatra by improving travel access and reducing weather-related disruptions.