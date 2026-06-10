This was a dream for decades: CM Omar

Ladakh, Jun 09 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, speaks during a press conference on breakthrough ceremony of the Zojila Tunnel, in Ladakh on Tuesday. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also present. (ANI Photo)

Says Zojila Tunnel to boost tourism, trade

Idrees Bukhtiyar

Minamarg (Drass), Jun 09: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the Zojila Tunnel would bring a transformative change to the lives of people in Valley and Ladakh by ensuring year-round connectivity between the two regions.

Speaking after the breakthrough ceremony of the Zojila Tunnel, Omar congratulated the people of Ladakh and expressed gratitude to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for taking the project to a crucial stage.

“I congratulate the people of Ladakh on this historic occasion. I also thank Nitin Gadkari for helping us reach this important milestone. With the construction of the Zojila Tunnel, Kashmir and Ladakh are now set to remain connected throughout the year,” he said.

The Chief Minister said all-weather connectivity had long been a dream of the people of the region, which has finally begun to materialise. “This was a dream cherished by the residents of this area for decades. Many aspired to achieve it, but it has finally become a reality now,” he said.

Abdullah noted that the absence of a tunnel had caused immense hardships to people, particularly during the winter months when the highway remained closed due to heavy snowfall. “We learned today how much people suffered because there was no tunnel in this area. Once operational, the tunnel will have a positive impact on the lives of residents and significantly improve accessibility,” he said.

The CM said students, patients and the tourism sector would be among the major beneficiaries of the project. “Students will be able to continue their education without disruption, while patients will have easier access to hospitals and healthcare facilities. Tourism and commerce will also receive a major boost, leading to better livelihoods and economic opportunities for the people,” he said.

Omar added that the tunnel’s benefits would extend beyond what can currently be imagined. “We will benefit from this project in ways that we may not even be able to foresee today. The two ends of the tunnel have now been connected, and the remaining work will be completed soon. The dream of the people is on the verge of becoming a full reality,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted another long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh and Kargil about direct air connectivity with the rest of the country. “The people of this region have one more dream: direct air connectivity from Kargil to the rest of the country. I tried my best to achieve it, but I could not succeed. I hope this demand will now be addressed,” he said.