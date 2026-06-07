World Yogasana C’ships 2026

India tightens grip on top spot with 22 gold medals

Umar Raina

Ahmedabad, Jun 6: Host nation India continued its commanding run at the inaugural World Yogasana Championships 2026, extending its lead at the top of the medals table with an impressive haul of 22 gold, five silver and one bronze medal by the end of the third day of competition at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India’s athletes dominated across multiple age groups and categories, reinforcing the country’s status as the global powerhouse of Yogasana. The hosts secured medals in nearly every event contested on the day, further widening the gap over their closest challengers.

Argentina climbed to second place in the overall standings, largely due to the outstanding performances of Nabila Sol Barraza, who added to her medal collection with another gold medal, taking her tally to two golds and two silvers in the championship so far. Singapore slipped to third position with two gold and two bronze medals.

Nepal emerged as one of the biggest gainers on the medals table, moving into fourth place after collecting one gold, six silver and three bronze medals.

Japan and the United States of America also celebrated gold-medal victories on a day that witnessed intense competition among participants from across the globe.

One of India’s standout performers was Ritu Mondal, who became the first Indian athlete to win two gold medals at the championship. After securing the country’s first gold in the Traditional Yogasana Senior A Female category earlier in the competition, Mondal added another gold medal in the team event to cap a memorable outing.

Expressing her happiness after the achievement, Mondal said winning one gold medal had been a dream come true, while claiming two gold medals was beyond her expectations. She credited her coaches, family and supporters for standing by her throughout her journey.

The third day also witnessed remarkable performances from athletes representing other nations. Japan’s Miyoko Kusunoki won gold in the Traditional Yogasana Senior C Female category, Nepal’s Durga Panta clinched gold in the Forward Bend Senior C Female event, while Kemi Blake of the United States captured the gold medal in the Back Bend Senior B Male category.

India continued its dominance in individual events as Dileep Kumar secured gold in the Forward Bend Senior C Male category, while Birendra Yadav, Gayatri Devi, Anurag Malik, Kudumula Vanaja and Inderjeet added more gold medals to the host nation’s tally through stellar performances in their respective categories.

Argentina’s Nabila Sol Barraza once again impressed spectators by claiming gold in the Twisting Body Senior A Female event, underlining her status as one of the championship’s brightest stars.

The inaugural World Yogasana Championships marks a historic milestone in the evolution of Yogasana as a competitive sport. The event seeks to transform the ancient Indian discipline into a globally recognised sporting format while strengthening its pathway towards future Olympic recognition.

The championship is being supported by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Ayush, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gujarat Tourism and the Gujarat Yogasana Sports Association.

India has fielded a strong 122-member contingent competing across six age categories, ranging from sub-junior to senior divisions, and continues to dominate the global competition as the championship heads into its final stages.