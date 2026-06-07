Kashmir

EOW Files Chargesheet Against Two Accused for Allegedly Using Fake Certificates to Extend Service

ByRK NEWS

Jun 7, 2026

Srinagar, June 7: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, has filed a chargesheet in connection with an alleged case of cheating and forgery involving the use of fraudulent certificates to secure an extension in government service.

According to an official statement, the chargesheet in FIR No. 05/2026 has been filed before the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sumbal, under Sections 420, 468, and 471 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

The chargesheet names two accused persons: Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, son of Mohammad Jawad Bhat, and Assadullah Bhat, son of Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Rakhi Shilwat in Sumbal area of Bandipora district.

Investigators allege that the accused concealed their educational qualifications, falsely represented themselves as illiterate, and obtained altered dates of birth through fraudulent certificates.

According to the EOW, these actions resulted in incorrect entries in official service records and enabled the accused to continue in service beyond their legitimate tenure.

The investigating agency further alleged that the accused derived undue financial benefits from the purported manipulation, causing financial loss to the State exchequer.Following completion of the investigation, the chargesheet has been submitted before the competent court for judicial proceedings.

The allegations are yet to be tested in court, and the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in accordance with law.The EOW has urged members of the public to remain vigilant against economic offences and report suspected cases of fraud to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Kashmir.

Complaints may also be submitted through the official email address provided by the agency.

By RK NEWS

Related Post

Kashmir

WED: KU hosts walkathon, plantation drive, international conference, outreach programmes

Jun 7, 2026 RK NEWS
Kashmir

KMCH Sempora showcases milestones, advanced services in Obstetrics and Gynecology Dept

Jun 7, 2026 RK NEWS
Kashmir

DC Sgr reviews District Capex Budget 2026-27, heritage conservation projects, CDF Works

Jun 7, 2026 RK NEWS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Kashmir

EOW Files Chargesheet Against Two Accused for Allegedly Using Fake Certificates to Extend Service

June 7, 2026 RK NEWS
World

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

June 7, 2026 RK NEWS
National

Domestic LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 29, new rates effective from June 7

June 7, 2026 RK NEWS
Sport

World Yogasana C’ships propel India’s ancient tradition towards global sporting recognition

June 7, 2026 RK NEWS