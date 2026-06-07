EOW Files Chargesheet Against Two Accused for Allegedly Using Fake Certificates to Extend Service

Srinagar, June 7: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, has filed a chargesheet in connection with an alleged case of cheating and forgery involving the use of fraudulent certificates to secure an extension in government service.

According to an official statement, the chargesheet in FIR No. 05/2026 has been filed before the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sumbal, under Sections 420, 468, and 471 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

The chargesheet names two accused persons: Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, son of Mohammad Jawad Bhat, and Assadullah Bhat, son of Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Rakhi Shilwat in Sumbal area of Bandipora district.

Investigators allege that the accused concealed their educational qualifications, falsely represented themselves as illiterate, and obtained altered dates of birth through fraudulent certificates.

According to the EOW, these actions resulted in incorrect entries in official service records and enabled the accused to continue in service beyond their legitimate tenure.

The investigating agency further alleged that the accused derived undue financial benefits from the purported manipulation, causing financial loss to the State exchequer.Following completion of the investigation, the chargesheet has been submitted before the competent court for judicial proceedings.

The allegations are yet to be tested in court, and the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in accordance with law.The EOW has urged members of the public to remain vigilant against economic offences and report suspected cases of fraud to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Kashmir.

Complaints may also be submitted through the official email address provided by the agency.