World

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

ByRK NEWS

Jun 7, 2026

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 7 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Afghanistan on Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, it said that the earthquake occurred at 2:54 AM Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 160 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 4.0, On: 07/06/2026 02:54:42 IST, Lat: 36.741 N, Long: 71.525 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the NCS said.

Afghanistan frequently experiences earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which lies in a highly active seismic zone, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan’s vulnerability to earthquakes is linked to its location along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. A major fault line also passes through parts of the country, including the Herat region.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) notes that Afghanistan remains extremely vulnerable to natural disasters, including earthquakes, landslides and seasonal flooding. Repeated tremors worsen the situation for communities already struggling with decades of conflict and limited development, leaving them with minimal resilience to withstand multiple shocks. (ANI)

By RK NEWS

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