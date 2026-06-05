World Environment Day : J&K Assembly Committee Plans Outreach on Environmental Issues

Panel Raises Concern Over Anchar, Other Water Bodies

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 5: Marking World Environment Day, the House Committee on Environment of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to environmental conservation and announced plans to undertake extensive visits across the Union Territory to assess ecological concerns and promote awareness about sustainable practices.

The committee said it would engage directly with people at the grassroots level to understand local environmental challenges and encourage collective efforts towards protecting and preserving natural resources for future generations.

On Friday the committee held its introductory meeting under the chairmanship of MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami at the Legislative Assembly Complex, Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by members including Professor Gharu Ram, Baldev Raj Sharma, Daleep Singh, Showkat Hussain Ganai, Javaid Ahmad Mirchal, Dr. Sajjad Shafi, Javaid Reyaz ( Bedar), Dr. Rameshwar Singh and Devyani Rana.

Tarigami expressed gratitude to all the members for becoming part of a committee entrusted with a matter of universal concern affecting the human beings, wildlife, flora and fauna and so the future generations. He stated that environmental protection is not merely an administrative responsibility but a collective moral obligation towards society and nature.

The Chairman highlighted several pressing environmental concerns confronting Jammu and Kashmir, including increasing pollution in water bodies, unscientific waste dumping, deforestation, excessive use of plastic, degradation of wetlands and shrinking green cover.

He expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of Anchar Lake and other water bodies of Kashmir, stating that continued pollution, encroachments and negligence pose a grave threat to the ecological balance of the region.

Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also stressed the urgent need for restoration and conservation of lakes, rivers and forests in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. He observed that unchecked urbanization, environmental degradation and climate change are adversely affecting the biodiversity, public health and the fragile ecology of the Union Territory.

All the members of the Committee gave their valuable suggestions and unanimously resolved that the Committee holds immense significance in safeguarding the environmental future of Jammu and Kashmir. The members emphasized that the administration should extend full cooperation and necessary institutional support for effective implementation of the recommendations of the Committee.

The members also called for strengthening the waste management systems, preventing illegal dumping of waste, protecting water bodies and wetlands, promoting afforestation drives and discouraging indiscriminate use of plastic through strict enforcement and public participation.